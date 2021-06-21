McKinney is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Atlanta hasn't announced whether lefty Kyle Muller or righty Ian Anderson will serve as its starting pitcher for Game 1, but the lefty-hitting McKinney will nonetheless find himself on the bench for the third game in a row. McKinney has sat against a pair of southpaws (Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin) the past two days, so he would still seem to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield for now. McKinney will presumably shift into a reserve role when Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Brandon Nimmo (finger) are likely reinstated from the injured list by the end of the week.