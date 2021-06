McKinney went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

The 26-year-old continues to provide the Mets' offense with a jolt since being picked up from the Brewers. In 13 games for his new club, McKinney is batting .302 (13-for-43) with 10 extra-base hits including four homers, nine runs and 12 RBI.