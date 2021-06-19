McKinney isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
McKinney had started each of the last six games, but he'll get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's matinee. Kevin Pillar will shift to right field while Albert Almora starts in center field.
More News
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Returning as expected•
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Expected back in lineup Monday•
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Day-to-day with knee soreness•
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Scratched Saturday with sore knee•
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Stays hot Friday•
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Monster game Wednesday•