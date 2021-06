McKinney went 2-for-5 with a run, RBI, stolen base and strikeout in a 6-2 win over San Diego on Sunday.

Hitting first, McKinney knocked an RBI single in the third inning and followed it up with a single, steal of second and subsequent run in the sixth to play a role in two of the first three Met runs. The outfielder is 8-for-33 in near-regular playing time since debuting with New York on May 27 and looks to see decent at-bats until more Mets return from injury.