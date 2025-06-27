Mets' Blade Tidwell: Set to rejoin big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets will recall Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
He would appear set to absorb the roster spot vacated by Griffin Canning, who is likely in line for an extended absence after suffering an Achilles injury in Thursday's win over Atlanta. Tidwell will be available out of the bullpen for now, but he is an option to fill Canning's rotation spot, at least until Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) is ready.
More News
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Sent down to Syracuse•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Inefficient in second start•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Officially promoted to start Friday•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Making spot start Friday•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Demoted after rough MLB debut•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Called up ahead of start•