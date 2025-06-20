Mets' Blade Tidwell: Starting Friday against Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tidwell will start Friday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Justin Hagenman was originally expected to draw the start, but he threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief Thursday. That lines Tidwell up for his second career big-league start after he surrendered six earned runs across 3.2 innings May 4 against the Cardinals. The Mets have yet to officially promote Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse, but a transaction should occur Friday.
