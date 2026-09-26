Bichette went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run during the Mets' 7-6 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Bichette tied things up at 2-2 with an RBI double in the third inning before adding a solo homer in the fifth. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 15 against the Orioles and 43rd of the season. He's also up to 18 home runs, matching his total from the 2025 regular season with the Blue Jays, though his 2026 slash line of .261/.312/.393 is noticeably lower than last year (.311/.357/.483).