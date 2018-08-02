Mets' Bobby Wahl: Joins Mets on Thursday
Wahl was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.
After being acquired from Oakland on July 21, Wahl has posted a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while striking out eight across 5.1 innings of relief with Las Vegas. He will immediately slide into a low-leverage role the Mets' bullpen after spending the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. During seven big-league appearances in 2017 with the Athletics, he allowed four earned runs ad struck out eight in 7.2 innings.
