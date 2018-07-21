Mets' Bobby Wahl: Sent to Mets
Wahl was acquired by the Mets on Saturday as part of the package for Jeurys Familia.
Wahl sat in the high 90s in 2016 and looked like a future high-leverage weapon, but his velocity has been down after Thoracic Outlet surgery in 2017, making him look like a middle-relief option at best. The 26-year-old has performed well for Triple-A Nashville this season, though, tossing 39.2 innings with a 2.27 ERA and an impressive 42.8 percent strikeout rate. He'll head to Triple-A Las Vegas.
More News
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Sent to minor-league spring training•
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Healthy heading into camp•
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Should be ready for 2018 season•
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Headed for thoracic-outlet surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...