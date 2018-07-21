Wahl was acquired by the Mets on Saturday as part of the package for Jeurys Familia.

Wahl sat in the high 90s in 2016 and looked like a future high-leverage weapon, but his velocity has been down after Thoracic Outlet surgery in 2017, making him look like a middle-relief option at best. The 26-year-old has performed well for Triple-A Nashville this season, though, tossing 39.2 innings with a 2.27 ERA and an impressive 42.8 percent strikeout rate. He'll head to Triple-A Las Vegas.