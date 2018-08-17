Mets' Bobby Wahl: Tweaks hamstring
Wahl will be evaluated for a tweaked hamstring Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Wahl tweaked the hamstring during his outing in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader but surrendered two earned runs over his lone inning before being removed. Friday's evaluation will shed more light on how severe the tweak is, at which point a firmer timetable for Wahl's return will be available.
