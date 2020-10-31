Brach will remain a Met in 2021 after exercising his one-year, $2.075 million player option Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
A battle with COVID-19 during summer camp limited Brach to just 12.1 innings this season. He failed to impress, posting a 14:14 K:BB and a 5.84 ERA, so it makes sense that the veteran righty would happily snap up any guaranteed money available heading into his age-35 season. Brach has now posted ERAs of 5.47 or worse in two straight seasons after posting a 3.78 ERA or better in each of the previous seven campaigns, so his chances of returning to his former high-leverage role appear slim.