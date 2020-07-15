Brach (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

This move comes after it was reported last week that Brach had yet to report to camp. The Mets didn't provide a reason behind the righty's placement on the injured list, and the team isn't legally allowed to confirm whether his absence is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Once healthy, Brach is looking to bounce back from a 2019 campaign in which he posted a career-worst 5.47 ERA in 54.1 innings.