Brach signed a contract with the Mets on Thursday.

Brach quickly found a new job after being released by the Cubs earlier in the week. While the veteran reliever posted an unsightly 6.13 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 39.2 innings with Chicago, he struck out more than a batter per inning (10.2 K/9) and registered a more respectable 4.11 FIP. Donnie Hart was optioned to the minors while Brandon Nimmo (neck) was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear room on the roster for Brach.

