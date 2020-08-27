Brach (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing a walk and striking out one to earn the win in Wednesday's victory over the Marlins.

Brach came on in relief of Edwin Diaz, who left the game with leg cramps in eighth inning. Brach finished the eighth, and the Mets took the lead on Wilson Ramos' RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. The 34-year-old Brach then worked the ninth, and he picked up his first win this year. He has a 1.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings, mostly in a middle-relief role.