Brach (undisclosed) rejoined the Mets on Saturday but remains on the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Brach missed all of camp for an undisclosed reason and was placed on the injured list in the middle of July. It's unclear where he's at in his progress toward game readiness, but he should require some time before he's ready to pitch in regular season games. However, it's encouraging to see him back with the team.