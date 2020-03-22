Mets' Brad Brach: Strong spring performance
Brach posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 4.2 innings this spring before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended.
A solo homer was the only real blemish on his performance. Brach struggled in 2019 with the Cubs but rebounded late in the season after signing with the Mets in August, ringing up a 15:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings, and he carried that momentum at least as far as spring training. The 33-year-old appears ticketed for the final middle-relief spot in the bullpen once the regular season begins.
