Drury will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Padres.

Drury will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday, with the last three coming at third base in place of Jonathan Villar (hamstring). The Mets continue to view Villar as day-to-day, but Drury would likely settle in as the primary option at the position if Villar becomes the next player to join the team's lengthy injured list.