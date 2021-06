Drury is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Jonathan Villar returned to the lineup in Tuesday's 10-3 loss after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury, closing the door on Drury's path to an everyday role. After having recently started four times in five-game stretch, Drury will now be on the bench for the third time in four contests with Villar available again.