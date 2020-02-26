Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absence considered precautionary
Nimmo's removal from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros for cardiac tests is considered purely precautionary, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Manager Luis Rojas said he didn't know why exactly the team's cardiologist ordered additional tests for the outfielder. The Mets don't currently appear particularly concerned about the issue, though the full picture won't become clear until the tests are complete.
