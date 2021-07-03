Nimmo (finger) went 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.
Back from his two-month injury absence, Nimmo was slotted into the leadoff spot and responded with a trio of singles, coming around two score after two of them. Nimmo's return adds a high on-base element to the top of the New York and it's certainly a welcome site for fantasy managers; Nimmo is now slashing .333/.435/.444 with a pair of steals in his 22 games this season. He can be a multi-category contributor the rest of the way if he can avoid the injury bug.