Nimmo (finger) took batting practice on the field Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 28-year-old resumed light swinging last week and has now progressed to full swings in batting practice as he returns from a small ligament tear near the base of his left index finger. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Nimmo could begin a rehab assignment in the near future if he can avoid any setbacks in his rehab work.