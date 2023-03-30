Nimmo (ankle/knee) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in the Mets' season opener Thursday against the Marlins.

Nimmo sprained both his right ankle and right knee during a March 17 game in the Grapefruit League, but he returned to exhibition action just before the end of spring training and is now ready to rock for Opening Day. The 30-year-old signed a fresh eight-year, $162 million contract with New York over the winter.