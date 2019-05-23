Nimmo was diagnosed with neck inflammation Wednesday after an MRI revealed no structural damage, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday with what was originally labeled as neck stiffness, but the MRI clarified the injury. The 26-year-old will rest for a few days in hopes the inflammation subsides. Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis are likely to see increased chances in the outfield given the numerous injuries to the Mets' outfield.