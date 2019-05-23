Nimmo was diagnosed with neck inflammation Wednesday after an MRI revealed no structural damage, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday with what was originally labeled as neck stiffness, but the MRI clarified the injury. The 26-year-old will rest for a few days in hopes the inflammation subsides. Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis are likely to see increased chances in the outfield given the numerous injuries to the Mets' outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories