Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Monday
Nimmo (undisclosed) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 26-year-old sat out Sunday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch a day earlier, but the one-day respite was apparently all Nimmo needed to move past the plunking. Nimmo's 2019 campaign was derailed by injury, but now that he's ostensibly healthy again, he looks poised to occupy at least a large-side platoon role in the New York outfield this season.
