Nimmo went 2-for-5 in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Moved back up to the leadoff spot against right-hander Julio Teheran, Nimmo stayed locked in at the plate. He's put his early-season slump behind him, hitting .400 (10-for-25) over his last seven games with two homers, six RBI and eight runs, and the 26-year-old should retain plenty of fantasy value at the top of the Mets' order.

More News
Our Latest Stories