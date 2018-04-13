Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back with big club
Nimmo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Nimmo hit .333/.600/.444 in his opening 15 plate appearances for the Mets this season, but was sent down in favor of pitcher Corey Oswalt on Tuesday. He's back in the big leagues now in exchange for another pitcher (Jacob Rhame). It's possible he ends up shuttling back in forth as the Mets alternate between using their final bench spot on a hitter or a pitcher, though his numbers suggest he belongs in the big leagues. He owns a .266/.379.394 career slash line in 310 plate appearances, carried by an excellent 13.9 percent walk rate. He could be just one injury away from a bigger role, but for now, his fantasy value is limited by his uncertain playing time.
