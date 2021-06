Nimmo (finger) has resumed swinging, although at a low intensity, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo unsuccessfully tried to hit off a tee and soft toss last week, but had to stop because his bruised finger continued to cause him pain. He's resumed swinging, though it doesn't appear that he's close to facing high-velocity pitching. With that being said, a late-June return remains a best-case scenario for the outfielder.