Nimmo (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo will play center field and lead off for the Triple-A club Thursday. The 28-year-old is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Friday, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to major-league game action.