Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Begins rehab assignment Monday
Nimmo (chest) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Nimmo was placed on the disabled list on July 8 with a partially collapsed lung. He took part in a simulated game Friday and is now ready to advance his rehab to the final stages. It's unclear how many rehab games he's scheduled to play, but the young outfielder should be activated from the disabled list sooner than later.
