Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Begins taking cuts
Nimmo (neck) has started throwing and hitting off a tee, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is another small step forward for Nimmo, who's been on the shelf since May 22 due to a bulging disk in his neck. However, he still has a long way to go before returning to the big leagues, as he'll face a lengthy rehab assignment before being reinstated.
