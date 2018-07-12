Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Blasts walkoff shot
Nimmo hit a three-run walkoff home run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Entering the game in the 10th inning, Nimmo took the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center for his 15th homer of the year and first career walkoff hit. He's been slumping since mid-June, hitting only .164 (9-for-55) with 24 strikeouts and just one RBI over his prior 17 games heading into Wednesday, but Nimmo's heroics might have been just what he needed to snap out of it and build up some momentum heading into the All-Star break.
