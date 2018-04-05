Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Bound for more bench duty
Nimmo is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals and is expected to see more time on the bench going forward following Michael Conforto's (shoulder) activation from the disabled list, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Nimmo split time in center field with Juan Lagares through the Mets' first five games, serving as the club's leadoff hitter on three occasions. Though Nimmo's on-base skills should afford him a high spot in the lineup when he starts, those opportunities will come far less frequently now that Conforto is seemingly ready to handle an everyday role. In fact, there's a strong possibility that Nimmo's playing-time outlook is now even less favorable than that of Lagares, whose premium defense could afford him frequent use off the bench as a late-inning replacement for Conforto or corner outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce.
