Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 13-5 win over Atlanta.

It was the 20th round tripper of the year for Nimmo, who had entered the day in quite a slump. He was 4-for-31 (.129) with zero extra-base hits to open the month prior to Tuesday, and the long ball was his first since July 23 versus the Angels. The veteran outfielder is still slashing a healthy .266/.346/.455 with 11 homers, 11 doubles, 37 RBI and 11 stolen bases over his last 264 plate appearances (61 outings), and Nimmo remains locked into an everyday role in left field.