Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Bulging disc remains bothersome
Nimmo (neck) will see more medical specialists with the bulging disc in his neck still causing problems, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nimmo was scratched from the lineup Friday at Triple-A Syracuse for his scheduled rehab game and appears to have aggravated his neck issue. The 26-year-old won't have an official return timeline until he is further evaluated, but for the time being his return to the majors can be put on hold.
