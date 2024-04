Nimmo went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run, a solo home run and an additional run batted in Monday against Atlanta.

Nimmo entered Monday's contest 3-for-29 (.103) on the season but broke out of the cold snap and reached safely in all five plate appearances. He finally got on the board in the home run column, mashing homers off Charlie Morton and A.J. Minter en route to a five-RBI day and the sixth multi-HR game of his career.