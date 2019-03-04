Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Checks in at DH on Monday
Nimmo (illness) will bat leadoff and serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Monday's exhibition versus the Red Sox, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
After succumbing to food poisoning last week, Nimmo was away from camp for a day before reporting back to work Thursday. Since he had lost some weight as a result of the stomach bug, Nimmo was given a few days to regain strength before the Mets ushered him back into the lineup. He'll be eased in as the DH in his first spring appearance since Feb. 26, but expect Nimmo to see action in the outfield before long.
