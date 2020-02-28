Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Cleared for baseball activities
Nimmo (chest) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Nimmo was sent for additional tests by the team's cardiologist, but he's since been cleared to return to action. Expect the outfielder to appear in a spring game within the next few days.
