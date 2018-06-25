An MRI taken Monady on Nimmo's injured pinky came back negative, and he is considered day-to-day, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

There was some concern that Nimmo could be dealing with a fractured finger, but the results of Monday's MRI revealed that he is not dealing with anything besides some soreness. While Nimmo seemingly is not facing any sort of long-term absence, he will not start Monday, and he will not do so until he can again "grip a bat without discomfort."