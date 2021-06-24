Nimmo (finger) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list during the Mets' upcoming road trip, which is scheduled to begin Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo restarted his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, and he's gone 1-for-4 with two runs and a walk across two games. He's expected to remain with the minor-league club through the weekend, but he could rejoin the Mets as early as Monday. The 28-year-old hit .318 with a home run, eight RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases in 22 major-league games prior to his injury, and he should take over as the primary center fielder once cleared to return.