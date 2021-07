Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and three walks Saturday against the Pirates.

Nimmo got a hold of a Clay Holmes offering in the top of the ninth to give the Mets a 7-5 lead. It was the second homer of the year for Nimmo, who added a trio of walks to up his on-base percentage to .423. A career .258 hitter entering the season, Nimmo is hitting .312 over 131 plate appearances on the year.