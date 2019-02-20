Nimmo has a sore right shoulder, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo isn't particularly concerned about the issue, calling it "early-season soreness," but the discomfort was enough for him to avoid throwing during defensive drills Wednesday. The extent of the injury should become clear in the next few days. The Mets open Grapefruit League on Saturday against the Braves, and whether or not Nimmo is in the lineup could hint at the team's level of concern.

