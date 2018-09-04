Nimmo blasted a pinch-hit, three-run home run Monday against the Dodgers.

Nimmo drove his 16th home run of the season over the right field wall against Kenta Maeda in the ninth inning, powering the Mets to victory Monday. He found himself on the bench with southpaw Alex Wood starting for the Dodgers, his first time not in the lineup since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 28. Since his return, he has managed six hits in 19 at-bats with Monday's home run marking his first extra-base hit.

