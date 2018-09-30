Nimmo's right hamstring injury looks "mild," according to manager Mickey Callaway, but Nimmo's season is over, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It makes sense for Callaway to take it easy with the promising 25-year-old outfielder, so Nimmo will not be able to help fantasy lineups in the final day of the regular season. Per DiComo, Nimmo's .404 on-base percentage will rank in the top three among National League hitters and is complemented by a .263 batting average, .483 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, nine stolen bases, 47 RBI and 77 runs.