Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and a walk in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Nimmo came up with a pair of big hits in the contest. The first was a two-run triple with two outs in the sixth inning to tie the score at six. Then, with the game still knotted in the ninth, Nimmo blasted a solo shot to right field off Brandon Workman to push New York ahead. The big game continued a strong stretch for Nimmo, who has collected seven multi-hit efforts since Sept. 6. He is batting .400 (16-for-40) with three homers and six RBI over that span.