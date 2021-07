Nimmo went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in a victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Nimmo knocked in a run with an RBI single in the fourth inning and later brought home two more during the Mets' six-run outburst in the seventh. In two games since being activated off the injured list, the 28-year-old has gone 5-for-11 (.455) with three runs scored and three RBI. For the year, he's slashing .338/.433/.442 through 91 plate appearances.