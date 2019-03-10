Nimmo went 2-for-4 with triple, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's spring win over the Red Sox.

Nimmo was limited to serving as a designated hitter earlier in the week due to right shoulder soreness, but has returned to action in the outfield for the Mets over the past couple days. It's been a bit slow going at spring training for the 25-year-old thus far, as he is 4-for-19 with six strikeouts following Saturday's game.