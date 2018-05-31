Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

He was also caught stealing for the first time this season, but otherwise Nimmo just keeps on rolling. He's now hitting .364 (12-for-33) over his last nine games with nine runs, six RBI and two steals, and eight of his hits over that stretch have gone for extra bases (four doubles, a triple, three homers).