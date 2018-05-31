Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Drives in two Wednesday
Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Braves.
He was also caught stealing for the first time this season, but otherwise Nimmo just keeps on rolling. He's now hitting .364 (12-for-33) over his last nine games with nine runs, six RBI and two steals, and eight of his hits over that stretch have gone for extra bases (four doubles, a triple, three homers).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart