Nimmo went 2-for-4 with one walk and a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Nimmo got the Mets into the scoring column after smacking a two-run homer in the third, but the Cubs would ultimately rally to earn the win. He's been unstoppable at the dish of late, recording four straight multi-hit games and smashing two home runs with six runs driven in over that span.

