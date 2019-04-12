Nimmo will start in left field and bat eighth Friday against the Braves.

Nimmo batted leadoff in all 10 of his starts before tumbling down the lineup Friday. The 26-year-old is slashing .150/.306/.275 with 23 strikeouts through 50 plate appearances, but he has shown some life recently by going 4-for-14 with two doubles and a home run over his last four games.

