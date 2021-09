Nimmo left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals in the second inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It was not obvious what was ailing Nimmo, but he was replaced in center field by Albert Almora. Perhaps he was injured on his successful steal attempt in the top of the second. Nimmo's availability for the nightcap is uncertain. He went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored prior to exiting.